Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.20% Change This Year

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) is 5.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVIR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 50.17% and 50.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing 36.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. AVIR registered -30.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a 54.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.87%, and is 46.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.11% and -48.31% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -201.40% this year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.33M, and float is at 75.70M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGER FRANKLIN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $5.16 per share for a total of $83352.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BERGER FRANKLIN M (Director) sold a total of 25,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $5.15 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the AVIR stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.60% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 24.32% higher over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 15.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.