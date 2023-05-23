Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) on Track to Reach $175.00 in a Year

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is 23.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.86 and a high of $300.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $146.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.39% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.29% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -21.83% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.38, the stock is 10.23% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 7.75% at the moment leaves the stock -10.37% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -9.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$116.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.10%, and is 8.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $41.01B and $3.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.22. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.11% and -47.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.87M, and float is at 144.16M with Short Float at 3.33%.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 1560 insider transactions have happened at Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1,546 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $146.01 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $146.01 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, DEATSCH CAMERON (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,434 shares at an average price of $146.11 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 119,657 shares of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 25.53% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -12.44% lower over the same period.