Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) up 161.11% since start of the year

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is 161.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.28, the stock is 1.96% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock 41.26% off its SMA200. AUPH registered -3.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.33.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.99%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $146.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.15% and -15.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.64M, and float is at 132.88M with Short Float at 12.57%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILNE GEORGE M JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $8.91 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Greenleaf Peter (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 32,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $8.94 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Robertson Stephen P. (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 19,402 shares at an average price of $8.94 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 303,364 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 14.36% up over the past 12 months and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) that is -41.08% lower over the same period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -51.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.