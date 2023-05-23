Baxter International Inc. (BAX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BAX Stock Is Going Next

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -16.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.35 and a high of $77.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $42.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 7.43% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.58, the stock is -5.02% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -13.88% off its SMA200. BAX registered -41.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$73.52.

The stock witnessed a -5.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.62%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $15.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.78. Profit margin for the company is -16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.02% and -44.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.00% this year.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 503.13M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STROUCKEN ALBERT P L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $37.52 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36835.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Kunzler Jacqueline (SVP, Chief Quality Officer) sold a total of 3,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $40.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16725.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Mason Jeanne K (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 59,477 shares at an average price of $44.70 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 126,231 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -12.90% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 24.15% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -0.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.