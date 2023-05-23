DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is 23.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $40.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.48% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.41, the stock is -4.00% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 13.76% off its SMA200. XRAY registered 5.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.89.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.33%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $8.44B and $3.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.26. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.83% and -8.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.20% this year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.50M, and float is at 211.19M with Short Float at 3.49%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRANDT ERIC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRANDT ERIC sold 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $42.17 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44902.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Staehler Cord Friedrich (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.33 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97693.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, LUCIER GREGORY T (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $31.45 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 9.84% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 15.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.