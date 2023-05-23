DexCom Inc. (DXCM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.47% Upside

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $126.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $117.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.47% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.73% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.29, the stock is -0.92% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 11.24% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 50.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.65.

The stock witnessed a -3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $46.99B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 172.88 and Fwd P/E is 79.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.33% and -5.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.70M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.31%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Sadie,the company’sEVP Chief Human Resources Offi. SEC filings show that Stern Sadie sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $120.19 per share for a total of $47235.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82859.0 shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Managing Director Dexcom V) sold a total of 5,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $126.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Pacelli Steven Robert (EVP Managing Director Dexcom V) disposed off 412 shares at an average price of $124.68 for $51368.0. The insider now directly holds 137,717 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -3.73% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 57.42% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -35.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.