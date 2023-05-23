Fox Corporation (FOXA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $37.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.84% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -11.82% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.31, the stock is -1.79% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -6.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.05.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.44%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $15.11B and $14.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.00M, and float is at 404.39M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DINH VIET D,the company’sChief Legal and Policy Officer. SEC filings show that DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $35.91 per share for a total of $2.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49384.0 shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) bought a total of 126,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $36.50 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the FOXA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) disposed off 126,773 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $4.63 million. The insider now directly holds 152 shares of Fox Corporation (FOXA).

Fox Corporation (FOXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 26.83% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 7.17% higher over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is 97.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.