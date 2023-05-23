Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) on Track to Reach $15.00 in a Year

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) is 43.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GHL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.88% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.66, the stock is 113.33% and 87.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 116.22% at the moment leaves the stock 62.38% off its SMA200. GHL registered 26.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.38.

The stock witnessed a 89.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.05%, and is 113.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $274.87M and $262.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.70% and 3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.30% this year.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.32M, and float is at 11.90M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR bought 470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $10.19 per share for a total of $4786.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that BOK SCOTT L (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $10.14 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.68 million shares of the GHL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, BOK SCOTT L (Chairman & CEO) acquired 24,850 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,655,388 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evercore Inc. (EVR) that is trading 0.42% up over the past 12 months and Lazard Ltd (LAZ) that is -12.00% lower over the same period.