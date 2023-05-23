Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -23.58% Change This Year

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) is -23.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMMX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -21.81% and -12.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock -5.47% off its SMA200. IMMX registered 7.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.44%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.46%, and is -15.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.07% over the week and 14.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 157.35% and -49.27% from its 52-week high.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.90M, and float is at 5.23M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rachman Ilya M,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $5225.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Immix Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Morris Gabriel S (CFO) bought a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.94 per share for $4888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81316.0 shares of the IMMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Senn Sean (10% Owner) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $550.0. The insider now directly holds 899,800 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX).