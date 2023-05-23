Is Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) a good stock to buy now?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is -24.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 22.30% and 15.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 15.70% at the moment leaves the stock -21.64% off its SMA200. CMRX registered -36.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.88.

The stock witnessed a 15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is 22.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $114.77M and $34.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.70. Distance from 52-week low is 28.44% and -51.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.50%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.10% this year.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.30M, and float is at 79.26M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Andriole Michael T.,the company’sChief Business Officer and CFO. SEC filings show that Andriole Michael T. bought 51,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $59150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Sherman Michael A. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 87,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.12 per share for $97652.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87000.0 shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, DEMSKI MARTHA J (Director) acquired 18,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $19980.0. The insider now directly holds 72,055 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -29.92% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -9.81% lower over the same period. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is -72.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.