Is PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) a good stock to buy now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -14.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.16 and a high of $39.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.86% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 6.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.28, the stock is -6.13% and -9.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. PENN registered -17.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has around 21875 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $6.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.29 and Fwd P/E is 13.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.18% and -35.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.50% this year.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.30M, and float is at 152.87M with Short Float at 9.41%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reibstein Saul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reibstein Saul sold 39,457 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $33.39 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37055.0 shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Snowden Jay A (President and CEO) sold a total of 163,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $30.12 per share for $4.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Reibstein Saul (Director) disposed off 5,086 shares at an average price of $38.03 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 34,663 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN).

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 78.86% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 78.23% higher over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 25.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.