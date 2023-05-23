Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 1.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.12 and a high of $223.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $206.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.12% off its average median price target of $226.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.95% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -34.54% lower than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $203.15, the stock is -0.99% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. LOW registered 8.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.64%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 182000 employees, a market worth around $122.85B and $97.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.30 and Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.42% and -9.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 602.00M, and float is at 594.99M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frieson Donald,the company’sEVP, Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Frieson Donald sold 9,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $197.00 per share for a total of $1.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17888.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that McFarland Joseph Michael (EVP, Stores) sold a total of 15,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $203.82 per share for $3.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28353.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCCANLESS ROSS W (EVP, GC & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 57,629 shares at an average price of $211.35 for $12.18 million. The insider now directly holds 26,923 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 7.17% up over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is 1.01% higher over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 24.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.