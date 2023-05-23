McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 9.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $228.59 and a high of $298.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $295.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.2% off its average median price target of $320.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.37% off the consensus price target high of $346.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -1.88% lower than the price target low of $284.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $289.35, the stock is -1.94% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 7.91% off its SMA200. MCD registered 26.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.75%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $210.18B and $23.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.06 and Fwd P/E is 23.92. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.58% and -3.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 730.90M, and float is at 728.42M with Short Float at 0.90%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sempels Jo,the company’sPresident, IDL. SEC filings show that Sempels Jo sold 6,425 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $295.10 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Steijaert Manuel JM (EVP – Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 3,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $296.35 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Hoovel Catherine A. (SVP – Corporate Controller) disposed off 840 shares at an average price of $298.77 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 891 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 43.06% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 65.18% higher over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 22.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.