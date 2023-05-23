Positives for eMagin Corporation (EMAN) as stock gains in recent trading

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is 136.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is 13.98% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 80.81% off its SMA200. EMAN registered 157.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $628.85.

The stock witnessed a 4.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.15%, and is 18.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $167.73M and $29.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.39% and -19.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

eMagin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.90% this year.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.99M, and float is at 77.22M with Short Float at 3.92%.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 21,605 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $18299.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.76 million shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $0.82 per share for $2866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.78 million shares of the EMAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $0.81 for $1458.0. The insider now directly holds 2,787,389 shares of eMagin Corporation (EMAN).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 227.07% up over the past 12 months and Kopin Corporation (KOPN) that is 21.88% higher over the same period. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is -6.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.