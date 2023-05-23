Positives for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) as stock gains in recent trading

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) is 222.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEPA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.51% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.81% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.38, the stock is 72.27% and 46.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.22 million and changing 118.40% at the moment leaves the stock 61.93% off its SMA200. HEPA registered 30.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.12%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.99.

The stock witnessed a 34.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is 189.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.21% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 272.69% and -18.76% from its 52-week high.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.81M, and float is at 3.81M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.