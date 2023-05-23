SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is 182.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 35.38% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -11.63% at the moment leaves the stock 48.06% off its SMA200. SLQT registered -31.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 160.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.52%, and is 58.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.04% over the week and 21.18% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $303.37M and $893.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.55% and -41.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -340.50% this year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.49M, and float is at 117.28M with Short Float at 3.03%.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRANT W THOMAS II,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GRANT W THOMAS II bought 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.39 million shares.

SelectQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Grant Robert Clay (PRESIDENT) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.52 million shares of the SLQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Danker Timothy Robert (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.23 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,664,383 shares of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 0.43% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -4.77% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.