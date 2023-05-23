Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $44.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87%.

Currently trading at $24.65, the stock is -3.46% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -25.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $2.47B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.12% and -44.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-353.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.92M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 16.79%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trencher Daniel,the company’sCHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $23.81 per share for a total of $23810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23520.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Jensen Claus Torp (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) sold a total of 1,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $25.64 per share for $43566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13540.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Raman-Tangella Vidya (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) disposed off 15,372 shares at an average price of $26.76 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 25,620 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -32.60% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -40.55% lower over the same period.