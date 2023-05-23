The Boeing Company (BA) up 8.09% since start of the year

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is 8.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.02 and a high of $221.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $205.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $205.91, the stock is 1.61% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 12.80% off its SMA200. BA registered 61.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $271.20.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 156000 employees, a market worth around $124.93B and $70.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.58. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.19% and -6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 602.50M, and float is at 595.36M with Short Float at 1.30%.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McKenzie Howard E,the company’sChief Engineer & EVP, ET&T. SEC filings show that McKenzie Howard E sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $204.36 per share for a total of $84196.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17181.0 shares.

The Boeing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that CALHOUN DAVID L (President & CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $158.88 per share for $3.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the BA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Director) acquired 1,285 shares at an average price of $157.09 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 2,917 shares of The Boeing Company (BA).

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 5.99% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 53.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.