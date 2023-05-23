The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is 0.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.06 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.79% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.68, the stock is -0.28% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 5.71% off its SMA200. WEN registered 38.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.57.

The stock witnessed a 0.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.58%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 4833 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.13 and Fwd P/E is 20.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.22% and -5.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.00% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.55M, and float is at 194.79M with Short Float at 2.97%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Esposito Liliana,the company’sChf Corp Affrs & Sustnblty Ofc. SEC filings show that Esposito Liliana sold 64,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $21.26 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74865.0 shares.

The Wendy’s Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Peltz Matthew H. (Director) sold a total of 3,627,569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $22.05 per share for $79.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.71 million shares of the WEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, MAY PETER W (Director) disposed off 3,627,569 shares at an average price of $22.05 for $79.99 million. The insider now directly holds 21,705,770 shares of The Wendy’s Company (WEN).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 26.35% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 43.06% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 65.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.