These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) is -26.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.1% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.1% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 12.74% and 28.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 11.32% at the moment leaves the stock -52.44% off its SMA200. CNSP registered -79.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.74%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.18.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.99%, and is 27.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.01% over the week and 16.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 189.93% and -84.34% from its 52-week high.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91M, and float is at 1.04M with Short Float at 20.65%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gumulka Jerzy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gumulka Jerzy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $4250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9673.0 shares.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Downs Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $3.20 per share for $9920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9251.0 shares of the CNSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Climaco John M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $10408.0. The insider now directly holds 45,010 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP).