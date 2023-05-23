Things appear to be looking up for Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 18.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $122.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $119.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $132.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.29% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -8.67% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.54, the stock is 0.06% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.93% off its SMA200. FISV registered 26.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.98.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.03%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $74.18B and $18.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.35% and -2.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.60% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 626.90M, and float is at 612.81M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hau Robert W.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hau Robert W. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $119.33 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $121.69 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Foskett Christopher M (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $111.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 97,665 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -22.45% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -13.95% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is 5.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.