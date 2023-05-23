Things appear to be looking up for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is -63.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.81 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORMP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -121.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -121.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 52.02% and 79.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -20.47% off its SMA200. ORMP registered -1.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.96.

The stock witnessed a 92.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.05%, and is 41.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.18% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $163.38M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.75% and -67.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.20% this year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.04M, and float is at 37.06M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mayer Arie,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mayer Arie bought 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $8398.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26809.0 shares.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Mayer Arie (Director) bought a total of 5,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $2.22 per share for $11120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23009.0 shares of the ORMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, KIDRON NADAV (President and CEO) acquired 26,000 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $53014.0. The insider now directly holds 126,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 2.28% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 63.88% higher over the same period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is 7.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.