Things appear to be looking up for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is 5.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.39% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is 53.82% and 32.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.8 million and changing 26.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. RXRX registered 47.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.71.

The stock witnessed a 41.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.32%, and is 45.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.13% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $46.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.85% and -42.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.50%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.62M, and float is at 151.58M with Short Float at 13.49%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgeson Blake,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $45241.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.55 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $4.71 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Gibson Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.81% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.49% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -59.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.