Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TUP Stock Is Going Next

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is -79.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $12.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -12.06% and -47.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 13.79% at the moment leaves the stock -83.37% off its SMA200. TUP registered -86.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -35.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.66%, and is 17.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $38.92M and $1.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.02. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.64% and -93.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.40%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 37.92M with Short Float at 20.79%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOUDIS RICHARD,the company’sExecutive Vice Chair. SEC filings show that GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $3.93 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $4.23 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, HARBOUR PAMELA JONES (Director) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $5.70 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 45,000 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -18.94% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -15.89% lower over the same period. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is 112.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.