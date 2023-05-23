What should you know before buying stock in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 17.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.05 and a high of $78.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $76.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.50, the stock is -1.99% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 22.99% off its SMA200. ACGL registered 62.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.80.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.81%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $27.11B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.05% and -6.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.30M, and float is at 358.48M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETRILLO LOUIS T,the company’sOFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY. SEC filings show that PETRILLO LOUIS T sold 15,406 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $76.79 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Rajeh Maamoun (CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $76.41 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Morin Francois (EVP AND CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $76.11 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 193,109 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 30.81% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is 0.39% higher over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -10.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.