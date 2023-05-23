Why Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is 2.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.91 and a high of $69.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $51.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.04% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.15% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.77, the stock is -2.47% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. DOW registered -24.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.92%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has around 37800 employees, a market worth around $36.56B and $53.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.94 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.65% and -25.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Dow Inc. (DOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dow Inc. (DOW) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 708.20M, and float is at 702.78M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Dow Inc. (DOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dial Debra L.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dial Debra L. bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $54.17 per share for a total of $21668.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2025.0 shares.

Dow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Dial Debra L. (Director) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $48.09 per share for $21640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1625.0 shares of the DOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Dial Debra L. (Director) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $52.41 for $20962.0. The insider now directly holds 1,175 shares of Dow Inc. (DOW).

Dow Inc. (DOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 17.92% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 17.41% higher over the same period.