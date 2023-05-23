Why should you keep an eye on NexImmune Inc. (NEXI)?

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) is 94.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEXI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is 40.88% and 25.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 7.73% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. NEXI registered -78.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.91%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39.

The stock witnessed a 18.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.42%, and is 69.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.84% over the week and 17.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 143.45% and -82.29% from its 52-week high.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexImmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.85M, and float is at 17.77M with Short Float at 1.20%.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARER SOL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARER SOL J bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

NexImmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that BARER SOL J (Director) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $0.48 per share for $35918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.82 million shares of the NEXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BARER SOL J (Director) acquired 125,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $60300.0. The insider now directly holds 1,742,814 shares of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI).