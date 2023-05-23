Why Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is 1.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.16 and a high of $183.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $152.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.95% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 2.62% higher than the price target low of $156.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.91, the stock is -3.32% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.69 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -5.78% off its SMA200. TGT registered -0.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.61%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 440000 employees, a market worth around $70.99B and $109.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.75% and -17.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 460.60M, and float is at 459.38M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIEGEL MATTHEW A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,459 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $160.75 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3748.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that LIU DON H (Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $167.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53078.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, LIU DON H (Executive Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $165.00 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 59,078 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 7.17% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 24.79% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 16.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.