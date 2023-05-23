Why WestRock Company (WRK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -20.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.84 and a high of $49.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.73% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.38% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.02, the stock is -1.76% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -17.94% off its SMA200. WRK registered -37.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.77.

The stock witnessed a -9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.47%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 50500 employees, a market worth around $7.13B and $21.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.40% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WestRock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.60M, and float is at 251.19M with Short Float at 1.49%.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kivits Patrick M.,the company’sPresident, Corrugated Pkg. SEC filings show that Kivits Patrick M. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $27.38 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42132.0 shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that RUSSELL CURREY M (Director) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $36.51 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, O’Neal John L (President, Global Paper) disposed off 5,173 shares at an average price of $42.55 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 46,305 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -33.65% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -14.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.