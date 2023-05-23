WW International Inc. (WW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is 98.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is -2.28% and 21.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 52.57% off its SMA200. WW registered 12.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.23.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.16%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $628.29M and $985.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is -36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.23% and -23.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -478.10% this year.

WW International Inc. (WW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.60M, and float is at 53.49M with Short Float at 20.26%.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY DENIS F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KELLY DENIS F bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96921.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Westend S.A. (10% Owner) sold a total of 14,818,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $7.15 per share for $105.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Stark Heather (Interim Principal Fin. Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 13,302 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).