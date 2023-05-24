Are we looking at the next big move in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is 60.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 7.42% and 19.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 27.61% off its SMA200. LXRX registered 72.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.46.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.66%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $556.89M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 133.59% and -19.24% from its 52-week high.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.01M, and float is at 186.84M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Artal International S.C.A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $40.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48.43 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Invus US Partners LLC (Director) bought a total of 982,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $2.50 per share for $2.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.3 million shares of the LXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, DEBBANE RAYMOND (Director) acquired 982,600 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 5,303,814 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -5.41% down over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is 44.69% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 13.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.