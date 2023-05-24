Check out this: NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) could be on the verge of a big rally

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is 6.71% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 7.40% at the moment leaves the stock -19.59% off its SMA200. SMR registered -12.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.33.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is 9.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $14.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.61% and -45.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-200.50%).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.68M, and float is at 36.03M with Short Float at 17.97%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopkins John Lawrence,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hopkins John Lawrence sold 5,053 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $40252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33934.0 shares.

NuScale Power Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Scott Clayton (EVP, Business Development) sold a total of 7,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $8.00 per share for $57083.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15738.0 shares of the SMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Hopkins John Lawrence (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,919 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $39337.0. The insider now directly holds 38,987 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).