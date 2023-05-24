Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) – The 2.2% Upside Potential Remains

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is 25.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.44 and a high of $52.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AQUA stock was last observed hovering at around $49.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.31% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.24% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.88, the stock is 0.35% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.79 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 16.22% off its SMA200. AQUA registered 37.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.21%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.17 and Fwd P/E is 42.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.86% and -4.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.21M, and float is at 120.44M with Short Float at 5.61%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aulick Rodney,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Aulick Rodney sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $52.10 per share for a total of $10420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Aulick Rodney (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $50.35 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AQUA stock.