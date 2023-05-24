Is The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) a good stock to buy now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is -26.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.97 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is 1.60% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. GEO registered 15.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.51.

The stock witnessed a 4.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.00%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.40% and -34.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The GEO Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.43M, and float is at 118.21M with Short Float at 19.16%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black James H.,the company’sSVP & Pres, Secure Services. SEC filings show that Black James H. sold 12,837 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $8.36 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The GEO Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Black James H. (SVP & Pres, Secure Services) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $10.99 per share for $32970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6373.0 shares of the GEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, March Shayn P. (VP of Finance and Treasurer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 56,779 shares of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO).

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading -27.55% down over the past 12 months.