Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) – The 33.7% Upside Potential Remains

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is 37.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -2.00% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 23.07% off its SMA200. PLYA registered 12.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.25.

The stock witnessed a -4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.30%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $910.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.45% and -8.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.20% this year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.31M, and float is at 127.88M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maliassas Gregory,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Maliassas Gregory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $9.08 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $9.55 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.65 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $9.48 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 2,694,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 9.22% up over the past 12 months.