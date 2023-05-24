Positives for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) as stock gains in recent trading

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -46.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is -10.77% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -37.24% off its SMA200. BLUE registered 11.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.73.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.23%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $397.90M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.09% and -56.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-146.30%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.92M, and float is at 81.98M with Short Float at 28.73%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leschly Nick,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $33480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Obenshain Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $7.80 per share for $24802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Colvin Richard A (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 557 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $4347.0. The insider now directly holds 74,231 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -63.53% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 7.07% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 0.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.