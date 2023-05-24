Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is 72.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $18.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.94, the stock is 0.09% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 31.88% off its SMA200. XM registered 20.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.17% over the week and 0.19% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $10.87B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.68. Profit margin for the company is -67.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.49% and -0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.20%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 599.31M, and float is at 153.40M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

A total of 170 insider transactions have happened at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 153 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stucki Brian. SEC filings show that Stucki Brian sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $17.88 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Qualtrics International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Smith Ryan S (Founder and Executive Chair) sold a total of 412,099 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $17.90 per share for $7.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.65 million shares of the XM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Serafin Zig (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 338,836 shares at an average price of $17.90 for $6.06 million. The insider now directly holds 11,104,966 shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM).