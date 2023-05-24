Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is 12.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $116.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $98.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -12.23% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.52, the stock is 10.26% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 7.04% off its SMA200. SPLK registered -2.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$150.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $16.06B and $3.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.28. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.49% and -17.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.29M, and float is at 162.96M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steele Elisa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $105.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14481.0 shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $101.04 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $88.13 for $88130.0. The insider now directly holds 122,953 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 25.38% up over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is 42.70% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -0.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.