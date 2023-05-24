Things appear to be looking up for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is 19.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGM stock was last observed hovering at around $42.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.35% higher than the price target low of $46.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.17, the stock is -6.99% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -5.10% at the moment leaves the stock 5.41% off its SMA200. MGM registered 16.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.16%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $14.77B and $14.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.58 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.10% and -13.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.08M, and float is at 306.13M with Short Float at 2.30%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMAN ALEXIS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HERMAN ALEXIS sold 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $42.63 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14797.0 shares.

MGM Resorts International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that SANDERS COREY IAN (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $44.42 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Mckinney-James Rose (Director) disposed off 2,870 shares at an average price of $43.23 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM).

MGM Resorts International (MGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 66.50% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 72.99% higher over the same period. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.