Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) up 24.35% since start of the year

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) is 24.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -18.76% and 1.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. TRVI registered 6.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.15%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.90.

The stock witnessed a -13.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is -6.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.39% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.83% and -48.76% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.61M, and float is at 57.54M with Short Float at 0.49%.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Delfini Lisa,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Delfini Lisa sold 562 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $2.89 per share for a total of $1624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27918.0 shares.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Delfini Lisa (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $1.84 per share for $1545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26189.0 shares of the TRVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Delfini Lisa (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 892 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $1564.0. The insider now directly holds 24,737 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI).