Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) is 65.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $7.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEAV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -52.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is 35.00% and 48.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 47.14% off its SMA200. WEAV registered 52.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.08.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 73.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.35%, and is 14.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has around 806 employees, a market worth around $468.01M and $148.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.17% and -3.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.90%).

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weave Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.95M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyde Matthew C.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Hyde Matthew C. sold 5,353 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $5.30 per share for a total of $28386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Weave Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Goodsell Erin (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $5.31 per share for $13267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the WEAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Taylor Alan (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 783 shares at an average price of $4.62 for $3614.0. The insider now directly holds 370,691 shares of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV).

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) that is trading -7.91% down over the past 12 months.