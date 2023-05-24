What should you know before buying stock in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is 36.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -44.41% lower than the price target low of $6.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.82, the stock is 9.22% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 13.43% off its SMA200. CUK registered -19.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$51.94.

The stock witnessed a 16.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.00%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $14.13B and $14.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.73. Profit margin for the company is -47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.85% and -25.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 144.55M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David,the company’sCFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $11.76 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the CUK stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 9.22% up over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -15.92% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -5.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.