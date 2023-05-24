Why Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) is 80.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.31 and a high of $197.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $193.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.25% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.65% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -24.19% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.70, the stock is 2.51% and 28.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 105.10% off its SMA200. RXDX registered 572.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 336.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$54.57.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.60%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.41% over the week and 0.51% over the month.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $9.53B and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 790.63% and 0.44% from its 52-week high.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.46M, and float is at 32.92M with Short Float at 14.87%.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marshall Keith W,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marshall Keith W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $108.42 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9811.0 shares.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McKenna Mark C. (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $116.14 per share for $2.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55144.0 shares of the RXDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Cedars Sinai Intellectual Prop (10% Owner) disposed off 865,000 shares at an average price of $114.59 for $99.12 million. The insider now directly holds 4,001,132 shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX).

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.40% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 41.61% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -5.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.