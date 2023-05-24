Why Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is 18.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $52.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.6% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.28% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.13, the stock is -7.85% and -5.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 14.98% off its SMA200. WPM registered 10.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.46%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $20.79B and $972.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.50 and Fwd P/E is 32.90. Profit margin for the company is 64.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.18% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.60% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.37M, and float is at 450.01M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 70 times.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 18.30% higher over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -9.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.