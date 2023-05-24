Will Agenus Inc. (AGEN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -35.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.69% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is 1.81% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -31.60% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -1.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.44%, and is 8.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $537.87M and $95.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.92% and -54.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (650.10%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.50% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.11M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AGENUS INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AGENUS INC bought 23,361 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $33348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.64 million shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 22,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $1.51 per share for $33296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.62 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, AGENUS INC (10% Owner) acquired 100,200 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $95100.0. The insider now directly holds 21,595,047 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.40% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -12.68% lower over the same period.