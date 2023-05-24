Will Cameco Corporation (CCJ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 24.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.34 and a high of $31.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $27.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is 3.70% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.34% off its SMA200. CCJ registered 20.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.57.

The stock witnessed a 10.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $12.43B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.23% and -9.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 185.10% this year.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.85M, and float is at 432.02M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group Limited (BHP) that is trading -3.82% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is -2.65% lower over the same period.