Will Tapestry Inc. (TPR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is 10.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.53 and a high of $47.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.1% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.94, the stock is 3.37% and 2.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 10.18% off its SMA200. TPR registered 33.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.26.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $9.98B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.34% and -11.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.60M, and float is at 229.48M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh,the company’sVP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $38.53 per share for a total of $60954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39375.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) sold a total of 2,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $36.81 per share for $73804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33681.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 5,602 shares at an average price of $36.85 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 35,686 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

