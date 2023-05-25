A peek at XPO Inc. (XPO): Who has invested in It?

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is 40.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $49.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.08% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.75, the stock is 1.44% and 21.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 32.76% off its SMA200. XPO registered 59.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a 8.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.77%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

XPO Inc. (XPO) has around 37800 employees, a market worth around $5.52B and $7.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Distance from 52-week low is 88.86% and -4.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

XPO Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year

XPO Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.46M with Short Float at 5.82%.

XPO Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at XPO Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRYE J WES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $35.74 per share for a total of $53610.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

XPO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,061,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $55.17 per share for $279.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $53.49 for $2.67 million. The insider now directly holds 6,361,730 shares of XPO Inc. (XPO).

XPO Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -3.82% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 9.21% higher over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 20.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.