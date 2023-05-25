Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Volatility At 8.05%, Should You Add A Position?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 64.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.43% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 26.38% and 24.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 11.22% off its SMA200. ATOS registered -4.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.77%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.67.

The stock witnessed a 37.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.49%, and is 22.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.00% and -36.03% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.62M, and float is at 126.57M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.