Here are the top Institutional holders of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is 95.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -35.76% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.97, the stock is 1.59% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 29.62% off its SMA200. CNK registered 8.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.96.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.64%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 8340 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $2.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.95% and -14.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.80M, and float is at 108.30M with Short Float at 26.14%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SENIOR ENRIQUE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.47 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46609.0 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -31.40% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is 15.35% higher over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -13.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.